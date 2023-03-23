Shaney Fink wants to bring an NCAA women’s basketball Final Four to Seattle and hopes the regional tournament games being played this weekend at Climate Pledge Arena will lead to a bigger prize.

“That’s ultimately the goal,” the Seattle University athletic director said. “To set this up as a Final Four site.”

March Madness has been dormant in Seattle since 2017, when the University of Washington played early-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena. The men’s tournament most recently held games in Seattle in 2015.

However, Fink knows firsthand about the benefits of Climate Pledge Arena, which hosts a handful of Redhawks men’s basketball games.

“It’s a great venue, and I think it signifies what is possible for Seattle,” Fink said. “If you’ve spent any time around the Climate Pledge Arena staff and you could see the vision for Seattle sports, then absolutely, you would see there’s just great opportunities with partnership. That’s what it’s all about. It’s being on the big stage.”

Half of the women’s Sweet 16 tips off in Seattle on Friday and Saturday — the other site is in Greenville, South Carolina — and the tournament continues with Elite Eight games Sunday and Monday before moving to the Final Four in Dallas.

Basketball fans from around the country will flock to the Seattle Center to watch two of the tournament headliners: Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark and Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, who grew up in nearby Cashmere.

Former Washington Husky standout Quay Miller is also making a much-anticipated homecoming with the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes.

The eight-team Seattle regional features a couple of NCAA blue bloods in No. 2 seed Connecticut and No. 4 seed Tennessee, who have combined for 19 national championships.

“I think about the student-athletes that are competing,” Fink said. “I hope they have a fantastic experience and remember Climate Pledge Arena and remember this championship for the rest of their lives and that they’re inspired by that.

“I want the NCAA to see our fans and the support we have in Seattle. I want them to see the strengths of our partnerships and the capacity that Seattle has as a world-class sports market.”

In 2018, Seattle U partnered with the Seattle Sports Commission and Climate Pledge Arena and submitted a bid to host a regional, which was approved in 2020.

Climate Pledge Arena general manager Steve Mattson said there’s pressure to show the NCAA that Seattle is ready to host a Final Four.

“The pressure is we want to please every client,” Mattson said. “We want the guest, but also the content provider that comes here to be pleased. … We knew we wanted to get in with the NCAA, because we want to do these on a semiregular basis. It’s a bid process that will cycle back through.

“We got the men’s [NCAA tournament] first and second rounds coming here in 2025. We want to prove with this week that we belong there. That’s a pressure not just on the building, but the market, the partners that we work with in the Sports Commission and Seattle U. We don’t want this to be one and done. We want to get this to be recurring and you got to earn it.”

Climate Pledge Arena is home to the NHL’s Kraken and the WNBA’s Storm, but hosting an NCAA tournament presents different logistical challenges.

“When you do 41 regular-season Kraken nothing found and 20 regular-season Storm, they aren’t formulaic where they run themselves, but they do have a pattern,” Mattson said. “In this case we started some of the setup as early as Sunday. … It ends up being a good eight-day period. I would compare this to an NHL All-Star Game.

“These NCAA events are unique at the championship level. They pretty much block out a week of prep. That’s the biggest part, the quantity of days. … It’s a lot of preparation.”

So, what’s the payoff for Seattle?

“These events are a premier sporting events that are a driver for economic development,” said Beth Knox, the president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission. “We have the visitors and fans coming in and staying in our hotels in support of the teams, and they’re all patronizing our local businesses downtown.

“It’s an important economic impact, but it also reinforces the cultural vibrancy of Seattle sports fans. Our reputation that we have across the country as passionate sports fans. We’re just reinforcing that.”

Knox said the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four last year in Minneapolis generated an economic output of over $34 million.

“Ours won’t necessarily be that high because it’s regional, but that is a great reference for what this can drive,” she said.

Tickets start at $34 for Friday’s games and $23 for the games Saturday and Sunday. To purchase go to ncaatickets.com and click on Women’s Basketball.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday sessions are valid for both games. Exit and re-entry are not permitted.

Fans can catch the women’s NCAA tournament games on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.

“From the moment I got here, there’s been no lack of basketball obsession,” Mattson said. “The [possible] return of the Sonics is one part. The production of [Division I] talent that keeps coming out of this area is amazing. Case in point the two players playing [Friday] from Renton — Quay Miller, who is playing for Colorado, and from Cashmere Hailey Van Lith is playing for Louisville.

” … This will be around our 40th basketball game that we’ve done. We’ve hosted Gonzaga, the Storm and Seattle U. … When you build this building, you want to have a really nice dose of the strongest basketball.”

The next available women’s Final Four is 2032.