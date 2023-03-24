As Caitlin Clark drained Steph Curry-range threes — logo range, her teammates call it — and threaded outrageously perceptive passes on Friday night, it was easy to let one’s imagination sprint ahead of itself, like Iowa on a fast break.

Ahead two seasons or three — depending on whether Clark, a junior, avails herself of a fifth year of eligibility in 2024-25 — to when she will be plying her trade in the WNBA, in the very Climate Pledge Arena where Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes into the Elite Eight with an 87-77 NCAA women’s regional win over Colorado.

And if you really want a flight of fancy, you can envision Clark wearing the colors of the team that calls this arena home, the Seattle Storm. She certainly conjured up visions of Sue Bird with her dexterity in transition, the source of a Hawkeye surge that brought down the house in the third quarter.

“I guess it was kind of ‘our’ crowd,’’ Clark said afterward. “It felt like there were a lot of Hawkeye fans out there. I don’t know if they’ve traveled from the state of Iowa … if they did, we really appreciate that. And, if you’re from out here, maybe we’ve turned a lot of Seattle Storm fans into Iowa Hawkeye fans. So that’s pretty incredible.”

Of course, it would take a lot of machinations — and almost certainly a lot of losing — for the Storm to get to the top of the draft, where Clark will surely reside whenever she does come out. For now, it’s enough to savor the most electrifying women’s collegiate player in the country, who was on full display on Friday.

Clark scored 31 points — only slightly above her season average of 26.8. She dished out eight assists, many of them on such adroit and anticipatory passes that they may have confounded her teammates enough to thwart the scoring opportunity. And her third-quarter sequence of a long three followed by a steal and length-of-the-court drive for a layin changed the trajectory of the game for good. It was part of a 13-0 Iowa run that included a Clark layin, Clark assist, Clark assist, Clark three-pointer, Clark steal and layin.

Advertising

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder calls them “Oh, wow” moments, and Clark regularly provides them in practice, let alone in games. It’s why she was a unanimous All-America selection for the second straight year, and a leading contender, along with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, to be named women’s player of the year.

“I mean, these passes that she does — she does them all the time,’’ Bluder said. “It doesn’t surprise us in games, because she does them all the time in our practices against our practice squad.

“She’s an amazing passer. And I think sometimes people forget that. They talk about her range. They talk about her shot release and stuff. But it’s her passing. I think that makes her the most spectacular player that we have in America right now.”

And here’s the crazy thing — this wasn’t even peak Clark on Friday. She is on pace to break the all-time NCAA scoring record of Washington’s Kelsey Plum, possibly next year if there’s an uptick in her points-per-game, which is certainly in the realm of possibility. And Plum’s mark will definitely go down if Clark decides to take that extra year of eligibility, which she has said she is contemplating.

Clark is capable of jaw-dropping offensive feats. She had a month where she averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game — last accomplished in the NBA in 1989 by a fellow named Michael Jordan. And they play 48 minutes in the NBA, not 40.

Clark is one of 10 women’s players ever to register back-to-back triple-doubles. She led the country in scoring and assists as a freshman and sophomore. She has 42 career double-doubles, and 10 triple-doubles. She has scored 30-plus points 33 times in her career, and 40 or more points six times.

Advertising

In fact, I’ll have to stop listing Clark’s achievements or it won’t fit in this column — and I’ll miss deadline. Suffice it to say she rates Friday’s effort, at least for the initial 20 minutes, as rather pedestrian. Clark felt she was playing “too frantic” in the first half and it took her out of her rhythm until she calmed down.

“My first half wasn’t my best half of basketball I’ve ever played,’’ she said.

Yet there were still moments of exquisite beauty for basketball purists on Friday, that often started with senior center Monika Czinano getting the rebound and feeding Clark to start Iowa’s lightning-quick transition game.

“My passing is best when I’m in transition,’’ Clark said. “When Mon gets the rebound, our fours run the floor really, really well or Kate (Martin) runs the floor and cuts in from the wing. I have to anticipate and put the ball in front of them, even if they’re not there.

“I thought there were quite a few of those passes tonight that I made, kind of having to throw it behind the defender. Whether we finish it or not, those are good looks. We’re a team that loves transition offense. And that’s really where we thrive.”

Czinano said with a smile that her favorite part of the transition game is when she throws the outlet and the Hawkeyes race down the court for a score before she even reaches halfcourt. There’s a reason Iowa is the highest-scoring women’s team in the country this year.

“When I see Caitlin coming down the floor really fast, I just know that’s when we’re in our best offense … It’s just a really fun way to play basketball.”

It’s fun to watch right now, as Iowa vies on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four. And it will be fun to watch when Clark moves to the next level. Enjoy this sneak preview.