TAMPA, Fla. – Locked in a close game for the first time in weeks, Baylor never flinched.

Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 as the Bears (36-1) held off Women’s Final Four newcomer Oregon 72-67 Friday to reach the championship game for the first time since 2012.

The two-time champions won their 28th straight game, exerting themselves defensively down the stretch. Chloe Jackson delivered a tiebreaking layup with 39 seconds left and Brown and Cox finished out the victory with free throws for the overall top-seeded team.

“The feeling is unreal,” Brown said.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey won national titles as a player and assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. Now, Baylor has a chance to win its third national title with her in charge, facing defending champion Notre Dame for the title Sunday night. The Fighting Irish beat Connecticut in the other semifinal.

The 56-year-old coach, in her 19th season at Baylor, said she never questioned how her team, which has played only a handful of games decided by fewer than 10 points, would respond when it fell behind 64-61 with just over six minutes remaining.

“Our practices prepare us for these moments,” Mulkey said after Baylor’s closest game since a 74-68 victory at Texas on Feb. 4.

During a timeout, Mulkey said Brown — one of two senior starters — looked at teammate Juicy Landrum and told the 5-foot-8 guard the Bears were going to be just fine.

“There was nothing to draw up. No magical words,” Mulkey said. “Just go play.”

All-American Sabrina Ionescu led Oregon (33-5) with 18 points, but didn’t score in the fourth quarter. She missed a layup that would have given her team the lead in the final minute as the Ducks misfired on 12 of their last 13 shots.

“I’m really proud of our team, no question about it,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves, previously Gonzaga’s coach. “We certainly belonged to be here. We had our chances down the stretch. I just don’t know if we ever got our game going. We saw bits and pieces of it here and there. Credit them, a really good defensive team.”

Mulkey gave Ionescu a hug and talked to her for a few moments in the postgame handshake line. Ionescu shot 6 for 24, including 0 for 7 in the fourth quarter.

Oregon shot 36.8% from the field.

“I think this is just going to make us more hungry to get back to this stage,” junior Ionescu said.

UConn fails to protect lead

Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and led Notre Dame’s rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the Fighting Irish beat UConn 81-76 in the late semifinal.

Notre Dame is trying to become the fourth different school to win consecutive championships — UConn, Tennessee and USC have done it. Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw danced at midcourt after this comeback victory.

This game between UConn and the Irish was a rematch of last season’s Final Four classic Notre Dame won on a last-second shot by Ogunbowale. This one — the latest chapter in perhaps the greatest rivalry in women’s basketball over the past decade — provided a fitting encore.

Notre Dame (35-3) trailed 64-55 with 7:52 left before scoring 13 of the next 16 points to take a 68-66 lead on Ogunbowale’s short jumper with 3:56 left. The teams then traded the lead five times over the next few minutes.

After Crystal Dangerfield of the Huskies (35-3) missed a shot, Ogunbowale made two free throws to give the Irish a three-point advantage with 58.3 seconds left.

UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points.