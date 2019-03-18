SPOKANE – The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will play Arkansas Little Rock in a first-round NCAA tournament game Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

Because of leg injuries, Zags guards Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend will miss the tournament. Both suffered their injuries in a March 11 West Coast Conference tournament semifinal victory over Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas; they sat out the WCC title game, a Gonzaga loss to Brigham Young.

Stockton will continue to be evaluated for the next couple of weeks.

If things went according to schedule, Townsend had surgery on her lower leg Monday.

On Monday, ESPNU inadvertently displayed part of the women’s bracket — almost four hours before the NCAA selection show was scheduled to air.

The NCAA and ESPN officially announced the women’s brackets on ESPN2, confirming fifth-seeded Gonzaga (28-4) against 12th-seeded Little Rock (21-10) in a first-round matchup at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Advertising

Oregon State, a No. 4 seed, will play 13th-seeded Boise State in the first round.

The winners will play Monday for a berth in the regionals in Albany, N.Y.

Gonzaga virtually wrapped up its NCAA berth long ago, going 27-3 in what turned out to be the best regular season in program history. The Zags went on to earn an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament after the loss to BYU in the WCC final.

Gonzaga dropped to 16th from No. 12 in the final Associated Press media poll, which was released Monday.