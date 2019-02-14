COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will play its games in North Carolina if it is picked as one of the top four regional seeds in next month’s NCAA women’s tournament.
The Gamecocks announced Thursday they were given a waiver to play the opening two tournament rounds at UNC Charlotte’s 9,100-seat Halton Arena if they’re one of the top 16 teams in the tournament.
South Carolina can’t use its home gym because Colonial Life Arena is hosting the first two rounds of the men’s tournament.
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner says he wanted to keep the Gamecocks as close to home as possible.
The NCAA ranked the Gamecocks 13th when they revealed their first look Monday at the tournament’s seeding. That was before No. 11 South Carolina lost to No. 4 UConn.