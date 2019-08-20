Texas A&M-Commerce has been publicly reprimanded by the NCAA for the misconduct of an assistant coach and athletes at the Division II outdoor track and field championships earlier this year.

Neither the NCAA or the school identified the coach and athletes when the decision was announced Tuesday.

The NCAA said the reprimand was for inappropriate and unsportsmanlike behavior toward officials at the championship meet last May in Kingsville, Texas. The NCAA said the behavior included derogatory and threatening remarks toward officials and re-entering the venue after being escorted out and instructed not to return.

The assistant coach and a returning athlete were suspended from the next two NCAA track and field championships (indoor and outdoor) in which they would be eligible to participate, regardless of what school they would be representing. The school was also ordered to pay back nearly $3,000 to reimburse per diem and travel costs for the assistant coach and two student-athletes.

The school said it agreed with a segment of the NCAA allegations, but “strenuously objected to a portion of the allegations of misconduct and the penalties assigned.” The school said it considers the matter closed.