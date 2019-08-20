STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry has received a waiver allowing her to play for the Bulldogs as a graduate student this season.

Danberry enrolled at Mississippi State in January 2017 after playing six games for Arkansas as a sophomore. She sat out the rest of that season according to NCAA transfer rules before making her Mississippi State debut on Dec. 10, 2017.

Because Danberry lost a year of eligibility without redshirting, the NCAA has granted a waiver enabling her to play one more season for Mississippi State in 2019-20. She graduated in December and will be working toward her master’s degree in business administration.

Danberry started all 36 games for Mississippi State as a senior last season. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

