PROVO, Utah (AP) — The NCAA has upheld sanctions against BYU’s basketball program, which was forced to vacate 47 wins as a result of an improper-benefits case involving former player Nick Emery.

BYU’s appeal of penalties announced in November was denied by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday.

The NCAA said a player, later revealed by BYU to be Emery, received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters. It ruled the school must vacate the wins and BYU was placed on probation for two years.

BYU voiced its disappointment in the NCAA’s decision in a statement, calling the penalties “unprecedented for a case in which the institution had no knowledge of or involvement in the infractions.”

BYU said the penalties were too harsh because no one within the coaching staff or athletic department was aware of the infractions.

