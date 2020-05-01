INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past.

According to the measure adopted by the NCAA’s board of governors, all athletes must disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.”

Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility, as determined by the school. This applies to current and incoming athletes.

This expansion of the policy will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.

NCAA officials also said schools must “take reasonable steps” to confirm the information provided by athletes and provide it to other member schools if those students attempt to transfer to a different college.

Member schools also must have policies in place so that they can receive any information regarding potential misconduct issues involving incoming transfers from their former schools.

“The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” board chair and Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said Friday in a statement.

This change comes after the board adopted a policy in August 2017 that required coaches, athletes and athletic administrators to complete sexual violence prevention education each year.