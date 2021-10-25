RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says starting linebacker Isaiah Moore and starting left guard Chandler Zavala have suffered season-ending injuries.

Doeren said Monday both players will need surgery, though he didn’t specify the exact nature of the injuries.

Moore went down holding his knee during Saturday’s loss at Miami. The redshirt junior later returned briefly before exiting a final time, sidelining a player who is the team’s No. 2 tackler (43). It also marks the Wolfpack’s fourth defensive starter lost to a season-ending injury this season, joining all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker Payton Wilson, safety Cyrus Fagan and nose tackle C.J. Clark.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Zavala, a graduate transfer from Fairmont State, started the first five games at left guard but didn’t play in a win at Boston College nor the Miami loss due to injury.

The Miami loss knocked the Wolfpack out of the AP Top 25. N.C. State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) hosts Louisville on Saturday night.

