RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson to its coaching staff.

Coach Dave Doeren said Sunday that Gibson will be the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Gibson helped develop linebacker David Long into the Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2018 and led the Mountaineers’ defense for the past five years. He left West Virginia during the head coaching transition from Dana Holgorsen to Neal Brown.

Gibson will work alongside defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable with the Wolfpack. He fills the vacancy created when Ted Roof left after one season for Appalachian State, where former N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz was hired as head coach.

