RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts remains unsure when injured point guard Markell Johnson will return to the 21st-ranked Wolfpack.

Keatts said Tuesday that Johnson “could play on Thursday or could play three or four weeks from now,” adding that the guard won’t play “until mentally and physically he feels like he’s ready.”

Johnson has missed two games with soreness in his left hip and back after taking a hard fall in a win two weeks ago against Pittsburgh. Keatts says Johnson has been shooting during practice but is not absorbing any contact and is “not moving really fast.”

Johnson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). They play at No. 23 Louisville on Thursday night.

