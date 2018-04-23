COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Figure Skating and NBC have a new agreement for domestic and international events through 2026.

The deal announced Monday includes coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships; ISU Grand Prix series, including Skate America; ISU World Championships; the Four Continents Championships; the European Championships; and the World Team Trophy.

Each season during the partnership, NBC Sports Group will present at least 80 hours of coverage, including 30-plus hours on NBC. An additional 50-plus hours will be on NBC Sports Network.

NBCSN will carry four hours of coverage of ISU Speed Skating and Short Track Speed Skating World Championship events.

U.S. Figure Skating President Sam Auxier says the arrangement “makes complete sense for our organization” and ensures that “domestic and international figure skating events have maximum exposure.”