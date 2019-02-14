PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — The principal of a suburban Milwaukee high school says there will be consequences for students at a basketball game who displayed pictures of an opponent making it appear he was wearing blackface.
The player was Nicolet High School star Jalen Johnson. Johnson, who is black, is considered one of the top college prospects in the 2020 class. In a tweet, Johnson called Wednesday’s display “unacceptable.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the photo taken from Johnson’s Instagram account showed him wearing a charcoal facial mask for skin care.
Port Washington High School Principal Eric Burke didn’t say what the consequences would be but he apologized for the students’ actions and said they also would offer “a sincere apology.” He says he thinks the students didn’t understand how the display would be construed but the school still will “make this right.”
