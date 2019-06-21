Robert Franks’ basketball career will continue in the professional ranks despite the ex-Washington State forward going unselected Thursday night at the NBA draft.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets offered Franks a two-way contract, which places him on the organization’s G League team, the Greensboro Swarm, but also gives him up to 45 days with the NBA club should the Hornets choose to call him up at any point during the season.

Even though he averaged 21.6 points to lead the Pac-12 in scoring in 2019, the 6-foot-8 Franks wasn’t widely expected to be taken in the draft.

Two former Gonzaga players who went undrafted also signed with NBA teams. Josh Perkins signed with the Hornets and Zach Norvell Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Seawolves honored

The Seattle Seawolves were honored by the city of Seattle and mayor Jenny Durkan after winning the Major League Rugby championship for the second year in a row.

Durkan welcomed the Seawolves at City Hall with a proclamation that June 21 is now Seattle Seawolves Day. She raised the Seawolves flag with the team, and then the Seawolves led hundreds of fans in a victory march to Pike Place Market.

Women’s basketball

Washington coach Jody Wynn announced the team’s 2019-20 nonconference schedule. The 11-game schedule features seven home games, a Thanksgiving trip to Puerto Rico and the 25th Husky Classic.