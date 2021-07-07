The local basketball stars are returning home this summer to participate in Jamal Crawford’s summer Pro-Am, The Crawsover.

The rosters and schedules were released Wednesday for the eight-team, six-week tournament, which begins Saturday and concludes August 29 at Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University.

2021 Team Rosters for #TheCrawsOver for this summer. It will be a special summer and every weekend will be special! #Seattle #ProAm pic.twitter.com/ClntLEq4hw — TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) July 7, 2021

Crawford headlines the Dream Team, which includes former UW men’s basketball star Matisse Thybulle and Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who starred at Rainier Beach High and USC.

NBA great Isaiah Thomas leads The Unit squad that consists of Portland Trail Blazers guard and former WSU star CJ Elleby and UW Huskies newcomer Terrell Brown.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell reunites with former Husky teammates Jamal Bey, Noah Dickerson and Naziah Carter on a Washington’s Finest team that also includes WSU standout Noah Williams, former Cougars star Malachi Flynn and UW incoming freshman Jackson Grant.

Former UW Huskies star Jaden McDaniels pairs with his brother Jalen on The Sonics team that also includes UW Huskies newcomers PJ Fuller and Langston Wilson.

A trio of former UW Huskies — Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss and David Crisp — lead a Real Ballers team along with former WSU star Robert Franks.

Chicago Bulls star Zach Lavine leads the PNW Rain squad while former UW Huskies standout Tony Wroten Jr. headlines a Ball is Life team.

The squad WorldwideSM consists of several local stars including Abdul Gaddy, Scott Suggs, Isiah Umipig, Micah Downs and Robert Upshaw.

Admission is free, but capacity is limited for fans. Four games will be played per day, eight per weekend, with the first tipping off at noon and the last at 4 p.m.

The eight teams participate in a eight-game regular season before the start of a single-elimination playoffs on Aug. 22. The semifinals are Aug. 28 and championship game is Aug. 29.

The Crawsover, which has historically billed itself as “All hoop, no hype,” has become one of the premier Pro-Ams on the West Coast since Crawford took over 2005.

Historically, the Crawsover has been a summer basketball oasis where you never know who or what you might see on any given weekend.

In 2013, Kevin Durant scored a league-record 63 points while Blake Griffith came to town and put on a dunk show en route to a 51-point showcase.

Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Paul George, Aaron Gordon and John Wall are among several NBA stars who have made last-minute appearances and captivated fans with jaw-dropping performance.

Crawford canceled the league last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.