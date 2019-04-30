It was the question that launched a thousand others by NBA fans on both coasts.

When reporter Cameron Buford, who has written for the Los Angeles News Observer, asked Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant a postgame question Friday night about his support for reviving the NBA in Seattle, he prefaced it by saying, “Seattle is having a meeting to try to bring back the Sonics” on May 13. Television viewers in Seattle and around the nation perked their ears up the moment the words left Buford’s mouth.

Only problem? Nobody from the city, the KeyArena renovation team or the NBA knew anything about such a meeting. Some on Twitter even speculated that Buford had mistakenly referenced a similar meeting that occurred on the same date six years ago.

But in an interview Tuesday, Buford reiterated that a meeting is indeed planned for inside of two weeks from now: Involving entrepreneur Chris Hansen and his investment group that is stalled in efforts to build a new arena in the city’s Sodo District.

Buford, 47 and a Seattle native now based in Los Angeles, said he was told in early April about the meeting by Abin Nellams, who has been working closely with Hansen’s group and two weeks ago appeared with the entrepreneur on a community radio program. Buford said he and Nellams have been in regular contact about the Sodo arena group’s plans.

“I was planning to come up there around that time to interview Chris Hansen, and he said ‘We’re having this meeting, why don’t you come join us?’ ’’ Buford said.

Advertising

Buford said the 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Washington State Labor Council building on 16th Ave. S. will be about bringing “social equity and social justice back to Seattle” and will include Hansen and Sodo project partner Wally Walker, and potentially Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (and investor in Hansen’s group) and members of the local NAACP.

Nellams is a member of the Sodo group’s “Seattle community coalition” and an executive committee member with the Seattle King County NAACP, dealing primarily with labor and industries. The NAACP chapter has been supportive of Hansen’s efforts for years, with former president Gerald Hankerson calling repeatedly for the city to sell the portion of Occidental Ave. South to the Sodo group — sometimes appearing at council meetings to push the demands in-person.

Hansen did not respond to a request for comment.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said this week: “We haven’t heard about any meeting.”

Buford said he figured he would get a comment from Durant about the meeting because he was covering the Warriors game Friday, when they eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers. When Buford asked whether Durant would lend his support to efforts to bring an NBA team back here, he replied: “Since we left, I’ve been screaming that a team needs to go there, so yeah.”

Hansen’s group has tried unsuccessfully for years to get the city to sell it part of Occidental Avenue South to complete the lands acquisitions needed for the venue. Three years ago this week, the Seattle City Council voted 5-4 against selling the street.

At the time, city-council members expressed concerns about the Hansen group’s funding and ability to get the arena built – it needed to land an NBA team by a December 2017 deadline and ultimately failed to attract one – as well as what a second arena would mean for the fate of city-owned KeyArena.

Advertising

Some council members also echoed concerns about traffic and event scheduling in the area expressed by numerous stakeholders, including the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders and the Port of Seattle.

And though Hansen’s group has since dropped plans to seek public funding for the project, the city moved on and instead agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) to redevelop KeyArena for more than $900 million in private money.

OVG is demolishing the arena under its existing roof so it can nearly double its footprint to 800,000 square feet and make it compatible for any future NBA team as well as an incoming NHL franchise scheduled to launch in October 2021.

The Sodo group is still pushing to be sold Occidental and released a statement on its website, SonicsArena.com, last week, calling for it to be made a city election issue this fall.