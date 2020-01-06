TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says is entering the NFL draft. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday. He ended two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback’s plans as he tries to return from a serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State. Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play next season, but said it’s hard to predict how high he’ll be drafted.

DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett. McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning. Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons. The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons. The 72-year-old says he wants to stay in coaching. Phillips teamed up on the Rams in 2017 with Sean McVay, who became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Phillips provided leadership and veteran perspective to McVay while running a defense that backstopped the Rams to 33 regular-season victories, two NFC West titles and two playoff berths in three seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery for a broken bone in his right hand. It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils. Moore was hurt late in the weekend win at Miami. Krzyzewski says the 6-foot-6 wing won’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech.