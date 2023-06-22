SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4 but says he is 7-3.

An emotional Wembanyama said hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name brought him to tears, saying he has been waiting for the moment. “I’ve dreamed of this … I got to cry.”

It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

In four professional seasons in France, the 19-year-old Wembanyama showcased his versatility as a skilled ball handler, 3-point shooting range, the ability to rebound and block shots with an 8-foot wingspan and impressive athleticism. During those four seasons, averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists while continuing to improve.

This season, Wembanyama was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the French league in scoring, rebounding and blocks for the Metropolitans 92.

Advertising

Wembanyama had expressed a desire to play in San Antonio before it became official, excited about the franchise’s five NBA championships and its history of developing international players. And his own ties to the San Antonio organization didn’t hurt.

Former Spurs forward Boris Diaw is president of Metropolitans 92 and Wembanyama spent the previous season playing for ASVEL, which is owned by former Spurs point guard Tony Parker.

“For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “On lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they got the pick. As a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So, I really can’t wait.”

Neither can the Spurs or their fervent fanbase.

San Antonio’s record-tying run of 22 straight postseason appearances ended in 2019, one season after they were forced to trade an unhappy Kawhi Leonard to Toronto on July 18, 2018. San Antonio has since missed the playoffs in four straight seasons, including the second-worst record in franchise history last season at 22-60.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports