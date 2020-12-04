As the Beatles might’ve put it: There went the Sun.

This year’s bowl game in El Paso, played every year since its inaugural in 1935, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “NFL suspends Steelers roster for breaking coronavirus protocol by playing Ravens.”

• At Fark.com: “Washington is finally giving Texas a Wall.”

Political football

The 4-7 Washington Football Team posted — and then quickly deleted — a Twitter post depicting the standings accompanied by “STOP THE COUNT!” after zooming into first place in the NFC East.

As political humor goes, it apparently missed wide right.

Testing … 8-9-10 …

Baltimore players and/or staff members set an igominous NFL record by testing positive for the coronavirus for 10 straight days.

Quoth the Ravens … nah, too easy.

Money player

Heisman Trophy QB Johnny Manziel said on rapper Mike Stud’s YNK Podcast that he received impermissible benefits — i.e., cash — during his playing days at Texas A&M.

Or as Manziel is now known in booster circles, Johnny Windfall.

Tweet of the Week

“We are getting reports of cutouts rushing the field. Please use caution.” — @OregonState, after the Beavers shocked unbeaten rival Oregon, 41-38

Down and out

Edinburg High School has pulled itself from the Texas state Class 6A football playoffs after one of its players — who had just been ejected for consecutive personal fouls — stormed back onto the field and decked the referee in the second quarter of an eventual 35-21 victory.

That’s what you call the ultimate tackle for loss.

About to walk in?

Star guard James Harden, who reportedly wants out of Houston, didn’t appear for the Rockets’ individual workouts Thursday as the opening of training camp looms.

Harden apologists, fittingly enough, believe he was traveling.

Keep on moving

The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Nov. 26, was moved to Nov. 29 and then Nov. 30 because of COVID-19 before finally getting played on Dec. 1.

Broncos fans — forced to watch their team play on without a bona fide QB — are calling for an illegal shift.

Smoke rings

Mike Tyson — an avowed marijuana practitioner — says he was even high during his recent bout against fellow 50-something Roy Jones Jr.

Apparently he likes to fight under the Must Score Some Weed system.

Talking the talk

• Ex-QB Peyton Manning, to TNT, stunned at rival Charles Barkley’s winning performance around the greens in their charity pairs golf match: “We’re calling him the Round Mound of Up and Down. We were hoping he’d be the Round Mound of Out of Bounds.”

• Raiders coach Jon Gruden, to reporters, on what it was like watching film of his team’s 43-6 loss to the Falcons: “When you go to the dentist and have to have your teeth pulled out? It’s pretty much like that.”

• Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on the toothless Bears — losers of five straight — somehow still in NFC playoff contention: “Elmer Fudd was always in the hunt, too.”

Kicking himself out

Punter Kyle Thompson of 0-8 Kansas has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

It certainly can’t be for lack of playing time.

Quote marks

• Ryan Brown of Birmingham’s WJOX Radio, via Twitter, after watching six consecutive quarters of Kentucky football: “Hoping if I’m ever convicted of a major crime this will count as time served.”

• Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune: “Being in Georgia, the Falcons are pressuring NFL election officials for a recount of Super Bowls XXXIII and LI.”

• Retired Times sportswriter Bud Withers, via Twitter, after Mississippi State coach Mike Leach — loser of his last seven Apple Cups at WSU — lost his first Egg Bowl against rival Ole Miss: “At least he’s got that postgame speech down.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after Raiders QB Derek Carr called out “James Harden” during an audible against the Chiefs: “Is it any wonder the drive ended with a three-pointer?”

Tweet of the Week II

“Just a few basic rules about the house…

“If there’s any food you like, we suggest you put your name on it or it will be thrown out… by us.

“And don’t ever, ever, ever touch our drum set.”

— Arizona Cardinals, on letting the temporarily homeless 49ers use their stadium for a couple games

Quote, end quote

• Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, on well-past-their prime Mike Tyson, age 54, Roy Jones Jr., 51, boxing to an exhibition draw: “Call it A Fight for the (Old) Ages.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, redefining testing: “Texans had two players test positive today and it was just for PEDs. Seems so quaint.”

• Rapper Snoop Dogg, commentating on the pay-per-view telecast of the Tyson-Jones fight: “Like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue!”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot: “Could anything in sports be more 2020 than holding the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina?”