WASHINGTON — When one of the best shooters in NBA history visits the Washington Wizards facility, gossip can spread. That’s why Ray Allen, who at 44 years old in a brown suit looked as svelte and in shape as any player in Washington red and blue, quickly shot a dagger through potential rumors.

“I’m not here on a 10-day [contract],” Allen said in jest Monday afternoon, while addressing reporters. “Let’s get that out of the way.”

Instead, Allen, a 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and two-time NBA champion, visited the facility as a guest of Monumental Basketball executive Sashi Brown. Following the team’s practice, Allen, who played four full seasons and part of a fifth with the Sonics, spoke to players, imparting lessons from his 18-year career in the NBA and sharing secrets of longevity.

“One of the best players to ever play the game and one of the best-conditioned athletes to ever play the game,” Coach Scott Brooks said about Allen, while his players were inside a meeting room listening to his speech.

“Look at him now,” Brooks said. “He looks like he still can play.”

Allen officially retired in 2016 after winning championships with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and still holds the NBA record for most three-point field-goals made (2,973) and attempted (7,429) in his career. Arguably his most famous three came in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, when he slipped to the corner and hit the tying triple in the closing seconds. The Heat would go on to win the game, then prevail in Game 7.

Advertising

Allen was 38 when he made that big shot. The ability to sustain excellence for so long was part of the message he wanted to share with the Wizards.

“I believe that everything that I learned in my career, everything that sustained me for 18 seasons, it’s important to pass that along,” Allen said. “So many of the young guys, you’re looking for a position in this league, you’re looking for how to grow and become an all-star and make more money and it’s small things. It’s the simple things we often complicate and I try to expound on them the things of keeping it simple.”

Allen, who was joined by his wife, shared his Hall of Fame knowledge as a favor to Brown. Described by Allen as a “great family friend,” Brown, who was hired as chief planning and operations officer for Monumental Basketball last summer, wanted the young Wizards to hear firsthand how diet and taking care of themselves can lead to long careers.

Even the veterans took note. Two-time all-star Bradley Beal and Allen spent a long time after the presentation talking one-on-one. CJ Miles, a 15-year veteran and at 32, one of the team’s oldest players, also found inspiration.

“We were talking about it in there, the average career, the number, it’s a revolving door. How you stay on the other side of that door is by creating habits in here,” Miles said, after listening to Allen. “You talk about a guy who played 18 years and look like he can play still right now. That’s what I’m trying to be.”

***

Following a three-game road trip to open the regular season, the Wizards returned to practice on Monday closer to full strength as Miles and Troy Brown Jr. took part in the full workout.

Advertising

Neither Miles nor Brown participated in training camp nor preseason due to various injuries. Though Brooks said “both looked good” during Monday’s workout, he did not commit to the two players appearing on the court for the Wizards’ home opener Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

“Maybe. Maybe one,” Brooks said. “We’ll see.”

Last week, while the rest of the Wizards played away from the home turf, Miles and Brown remained in Washington and practiced with Capital City Go-Go players. Miles, who the Wizards acquired in July in the Dwight Howard trade, required surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot soon after the team evaluated him for the first time.

Miles wore a walking boot for the first weeks, then jumped into some practice drills ahead of the season and now reports feeling mentally prepared to play soon.

“I felt like we were always a little bit ahead from the beginning,” Miles said, “but just because you feel good, you can’t just throw [yourself] in the water. So I think we’ve been aggressive but not to the point where we push anything. I think the last few days have been really, really good.”

Miles, the longtime veteran, and Brown, the second-year pro, play the same position. In their absence, Isaac Bonga has started as small forward, averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.