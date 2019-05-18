Most Read Sports Stories
- How low can they go? Mariners embarrassed by Minnesota in 18-4 shellacking
- Reports: D.J. Rodman, son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, signs with WSU Cougars
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Morganne Flores hits 2 HRs, leads UW softball over Mississippi State at NCAA regional
- Only one question matters this Mariners season: How is the step back affecting the step forward? | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.