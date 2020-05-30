Most Read Sports Stories
- WSU's Noah Williams shares 2018 account of being held at gunpoint by King County sheriff deputy with O'Dea teammate Paolo Banchero
- Seahawks mailbag: Is Jadeveon Clowney still on Seattle's radar? And which veteran could be a cap casualty?
- UW Huskies mailbag: Recruiting advantages, quarterback questions and more season uncertainty
- The year of the decommit? How a football recruiting cycle altered by the coronavirus pandemic could affect UW
- No surprise as Carlos Hyde will count $2.75 million against Seahawks' salary cap
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.