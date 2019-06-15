Most Read Sports Stories
- Now and Then? Mariners send Edwin Encarnacion to Yankees for prospect they already traded away
- He was the No. 1 amateur in the world as a senior at UW. Now, he's giving up professional golf.
- Lakers' trade for Anthony Davis something LeBron James and the NBA desperately needed | Matt Calkins
- Surprises, setbacks and successes: A progress report on Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners' offseason trades | Analysis
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.