Michael Porter Jr. was widely considered the best high-schooler in the country 12 months ago at Nathan Hale in Seattle.

CHICAGO — If given the chance, Michael Porter Jr. would have a simple question for those who touted him as the best NBA prospect in this draft class a year ago and no longer do today.

Why?

The way he sees it, Porter was widely considered the best high-schooler in the country 12 months ago at Nathan Hale in Seattle. However, he had back issues that led to him having surgery last fall and basically robbed him of his only college season at Missouri. So now, he thinks it’s logical that if his back is better, his stock should be even higher as well.

“I’m still the best player,” Porter said.

And that’s his message at the NBA draft combine, going on this week in Chicago. The small forward went through the anthropometric testing — height, weight, wingspan, body fat percentage and so on — but isn’t partaking in on-court matters this week, opting instead to save his statements there until he gets workouts with teams over the coming weeks.

“I know without a doubt,” Porter said. “I’ve played against all these guys. They’re all great players. But I’m the best player in this draft and I can’t wait to show what I’m capable of.”

The players who are likely to be taken at the very top of next month’s draft aren’t participating in the combine. Arizona’s Deandre Ayton declined an invitation, Slovenian standout Luka Doncic’s season in Europe isn’t over and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III only took part in interviews with some teams.

That doesn’t mean intrigue is lacking at this gathering of hopefuls.

Texas’ Mo Bamba, he of the 7-foot-10 wingspan, said he believes he merits consideration from Phoenix for the No. 1 overall pick. Billy Preston, who left Kansas in November under the cloud of an NCAA investigation and briefly played in Europe, is in Chicago and insisting that he’s ready mentally and physically for the NBA. Brian Bowen, who hasn’t played a college game yet — he left Louisville for South Carolina after it became known he was part of the FBI’s probe into college basketball and could only practice with the Gamecocks after enrolling there — is participating as well.

Porter is interviewing with a slew of teams this week — New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Atlanta, Cleveland, Memphis, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers so far, with Sacramento, Charlotte, Oklahoma City and Boston still to go. He knows that Bulls fans are letting anyone who will listen on Twitter know they want him, and said he was impressed how New York’s braintrust knew many things about him.

And make no mistake: He said he is raring to play again.

“I was hoping to turn college basketball upside down, just like a lot of these players,” Porter said. “But this is just a step in my process. It’s a little different, but I’m more ready than ever. I’ve been dreaming about this NBA stuff for so long. I feel like I’m ready.”

Note

• The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced the hiring of Mike Budenholzer as their new coach. The former Atlanta Hawks coach replaces Joe Prunty, the former assistant who went 21-16 in the regular season after replacing the fired Jason Kidd in late January. Budenholzer went 213-197 as coach of the Hawks.