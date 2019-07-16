MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims is due back in court in September on drunken driving charges.

Sims made her first court appearance Tuesday on two gross misdemeanor DWI charges. A pre-trial hearing was set for Sept. 10.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a 0.20 percent blood-alcohol content. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

The Lynx have said they were aware of the incident and taking the matter “very seriously.”

Sims was acquired in an offseason trade with Los Angeles. She leads the Lynx with 15.7 points per game and was selected as an All-Star reserve on Monday, marking the first time she will be in the WNBA’s showcase game.