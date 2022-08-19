King James is returning to Seattle.

In a tweet that went viral Friday afternoon, Jamal Crawford confirmed LeBron James will play in The CrawsOver presumably Saturday at Seattle Pacific University.

“I thought it was going to be a movie … now its HISTORY! This will be a day like we’ve never seen,” Crawford wrote on his Twitter account.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wEmLW8zooq — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 19, 2022

Crawford also announced Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the former Washington Huskies star, will play Saturday.

And Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, who were taken No. 1 and 2 respectively in this summer’s NBA draft, will make their second appearance at The CrawsOver, per Crawford’s tweet.

A slate of four games begin at 1 p.m. and admission is free.

James last played in Seattle on Dec. 15, 2006 when he had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 106-84 win against the Sonics.

This story will be updated.