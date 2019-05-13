EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have officially named Frank Vogel as coach.

The team announced the hiring Monday and will hold an introductory press conference May 20 at their facility.

Vogel flew to Los Angeles on May 9 to interview and was hired two days later. The 45-year old Vogel did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. He arrived in Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ’14.

Vogel replaces Luke Walton, who was dismissed following three seasons as coach on April 12. The Lakers have missed the playoffs six straight seasons. The drought was expected to end this season, but injuries to LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, as well as internal discord, resulted in a 37-45 record

Vogel will be the Lakers’ sixth coach since Phil Jackson stepped down after the 2010-11 season.

