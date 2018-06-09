Championships are the currency legends use to climb their sports' all-time hierarchies — especially in basketball, where a star rarely leaves the court and can ask for the ball whenever he wants. But these past two rings for KD? Feels like counterfeit money.

I first met Kevin Durant seven years ago, when I worked in Portland covering the Blazers. He was in town for a charity game during the NBA lockout, and true to everyone’s testimony beforehand, was as polite and friendly as a superstar could be.

I last met Kevin Durant two years ago in Seattle, where he unveiled a renovated basketball court at Powell Barnett Park. He was just as polite, just as friendly and even though his flack tried to end the interview after I asked about Seattleites basking in his decision to leave the Thunder, he smiled and gave a genuine answer.

What I’m trying to say is that I like the guy. Seeing players of Durant’s caliber and character find success generally brings me joy.

So you’d think I’d want to use this space to celebrate the former Sonic winning a second straight championship and Finals MVP Friday. But God help me, I just can’t do it.

Some might find talk of “legacies” in sports tired, but fair or not, they are lifelong co-passengers of the world’s greatest athletes. Stacking titles elevates one’s status in the public eye regardless of how they were won.

Do you think most people care that Peyton Manning was more of a liability than a contributor in his second Super Bowl win? No. Do you think the myriad 38-year-olds who sign one-year, minimum-salary, ring-chasing deals think their pending titles mean any less? Uh uh.

Never in sports history has a player of Durant’s talent opted to join a team as stacked and established as the Warriors. I remember a former colleague arguing that Golden State coach Steve Kerr should have received Coach of the Year for his ability to “integrate Durant” in his first year.

Integrate Durant? Really? It was pretty simple — “Hey top 3 player, welcome to our 73-win team!”

Many will argue that LeBron James, winner of three rings, gave Durant a precedent when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami eight years ago. It’s a fair point, but given that none of those three had ever played together, and that Wade and Bosh alone weren’t a championship nucleus, it’s not analogous.

Before Durant came to the Bay Area, the Warriors were four points shy of winning their second straight title after a record-setting regular season. They likely would have returned to the Finals without him in 2017, something their 14-game winning streak while KD was injured attested to.

I’m not suggesting Durant isn’t one of the top-25 players in the NBA history. But I am suggesting at least 15 other people in the league could have joined Golden State and gotten those same championships.

You don’t have to be consistent to win if you’re on the Warriors. If one future Hall of Famer is off his game, one of the three other future HOFers will pick you up. Look at this four-game stretch Durant had against Houston in the conference semifinals: 9 for 19, 9 for 24, 8 for 22, 6 for 17.

If the best player on any other playoff team posts those percentages, he is likely eliminated. When you have Steph Curry in one corner and Klay Thompson in the other, you can still win by 20.

Don’t get me wrong — Durant has had more than his share of brilliant moments in the Finals. His 43 points on 15 of 22 shooting in Game 3 against the Cavs Wednesday was one of them. His 39 points on 14 of 20 in the title-clinching game last year was, too.

But when I think about the true all-timers, I think about those who dazzled game after game while taking a team to a championship that couldn’t have done it without them. That’s something Charles Barkley and Karl Malone were never able to do; something James Harden and Russell Westbrook are still trying to do. I don’t think Durant distinguished himself from those guys by winning with the Warriors, and I’m not sure that he ever will if he sticks with them.

Then again, Durant probably doesn’t care what some dude who peaked as the sixth man at Notre Dame High School writes about him. He has two Finals MVP trophies and an irremovable smile on his face.

Life is good for one of the all-time greats. I just don’t think these titles make him any greater.