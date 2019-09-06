Sonics legend Jack Sikma officially entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday evening in Springfield, Mass. He was introduced by fellow Sonic Lenny Wilkens (class of ‘89), Kareem Abdul Jabbar (’95) and Wayne Embry (‘99).

Sikma was inducted alongside NBA stars Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief and former Sonic Paul Westphal, as well as WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon and coach Bill Fitch, who was unable to make the trip due to medical reasons. Longtime Warriors player, coach and executive Al Attles was also elected as a contributor.

Jack Sikma talks about his illustrious basketball career and the 'Sikma Move,' in his @Hoophall speech. #19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/zBppYhwzCe — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 7, 2019

Sikma averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 14 NBA seasons with the Sonics and Milwaukee Bucks and was one of seven players in NBA history to have 17,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, 1,000 steals and 1,000 blocked shots.

Sikma helped the Sonics to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, including the franchise’s only championship in 1979.

He revolutionized the center position and his tradem inside reverse pivot in which he held the ball over his head with both arms before shooting a mid-range jumper or driving to the basket. The move is used by many big men in today’s NBA.

“You either adapt or die,” he said of his ability to change his playing style in a recent interview with The Times. “There’s smart people making decisions and my last three years in Milwaukee Del (Harris) had me out shooting threes. I made 200 threes combined my last three years. … Back then a center out there making threes was pretty uncommon.”

He joins eight former Sonics in the Baskteball Hall of Fame, including Wilkens, Dennis Johnson, David Thompson, Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton, Sarunas Marciulionis, Spencer Haywood and Ray Allen.

