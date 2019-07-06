The NBA’s moratorium on player movement and signings gets lifted on Saturday, meaning it is finally time for agreed-upon deals to become official.

Trades and free-agent signings can get finalized after 12:01 p.m. Eastern, and there are a slew of moves to get completed. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are likely to sign their new contracts with the Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard is about to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers to pair up with the soon-to-be-traded Paul George, and a complex four-team deal that sends Jimmy Butler to Miami is set to get done as well.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson got the biggest free-agent deal, a five-year contract worth nearly $190 million. Portland’s Damian Lillard agreed to a $196 million extension, but was not a free agent.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports