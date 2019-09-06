They gathered at a downtown Seattle bar to celebrate Jack Sikma, but the former Sonics center spent most of the night thanking a small cadre of supporters for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I was a man with no franchise, and you’re kind of out on an island,” said Sikma, who spent nine of his 14-year career in Seattle and settled in Bellevue after his retirement in 1991. “You feel like you’re out of people’s minds.

“There isn’t a Sonic franchise to make your case, and I left Milwaukee 28 years ago. So yeah, I was out there in the clouds somewhere and kind of lost.”

Unlike Mariner Edgar Martinez’s public and agonizingly slow march toward the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sikma waited for years in silence and wondered if he’d ever make it to Springfield, Mass.

“Each year when the Hall of Fame class is announced, you look at who’s going in and I felt like I was in the ballpark, but I wasn’t obsessed over it,” he said. “Part of it is, my life is full. I felt good about my career. I knew I had a decent shot of getting there and but didn’t know when things would fall in line.”

So what changed for Sikma, who became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 1994, and yet went largely forgotten for nearly two decades?

Well, it started with a simple question from a former teammate.

“I took my son back to the Hall of Fame induction and I was sitting there watching everything and thinking, why isn’t Jack in here?” said Wally Walker, who played five seasons with Sikma and served as Sonics team president from 1994 to 2006. “I didn’t even understand the process. How does somebody even get into the Hall of Fame? It’s kind of top secret in basketball. So I called my old friend Wayne Embry, we go back 40 years. He said there’s a committee and Jerry Colangelo is the head of the committee.

“I said, OK. Can I write a letter and do you think that’d be impactful? Wayne said, why don’t you. So I wrote a letter and in the meantime, Wayne and I had a dialogue. I said, ‘Wayne, he needs to be in the Hall of Fame.’ So we started calling some of our friends. It was a bit of a campaign, and it didn’t take much from us. It was just reminding people what he did.”

Unlike football and baseball, where sportswriters decide who gets selected into the Hall of Fame, basketball relies on a 24-member committee that operates in anonymity. The Basketball Hall of Fame committee receives a list of finalists from a pool of candidates that’s submitted from larger secret committees.

“Wayne has been around the process and the people,” Walker said. “He’s so well known and respected and he’s still in the league. Him calling was huge. From my view, it might have happened, but it definitely happened because of Wayne.”

The 82-year-old Embry is one of the NBA pioneers who played the bulk of his 11-year career (1958-69) with the Cincinnati Royals. He might have been the greatest big man in in his era and retired with a handful of championship rings if not for the dominance of Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics and Wilt Chamberlain’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Still, Embry made history when he became the NBA’s first African-American general manager in 1972 with the Milwaukee Bucks, which began a front-office career that’s spanned four decades. Since 2004, he’s worked with the Toronto Raptors.

“Wayne scouted me before the (1977 NBA draft), but I really got to know the past 3-4 years during our time together in Toronto,” said Sikma, who served as a consultant for Toronto the past three seasons. “We spent a lot of time together on the road talking about everything.”

Embry, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1999, began pondering Sikma’s candidacy.

“Wayne called me and asked, ‘Why isn’t Jack in the Hall of Fame?” said former Sonics general manager Rick Sund. “I said, that’s a really good question.”

A decade earlier, Sund and Walker had similar discussions when Sikma served four years (2003-07) as a Sonics assistant, but there wasn’t a movement to advance his Hall of Fame candidacy like there was this time.

“Honestly, there were a lot of people who just assumed that Jack was in in the hall,” Sund said. “But once people like Wayne started asking the question, then that really got the ball rolling.”

Former Sonics coach Lenny Wilkens, who drafted Sikma in 1977, and Embry lobbied on his behalf to NBA powerbrokers Rod Thorn and Colangelo, who is chairman of the Hall of Fame.

Sikma, who is one of seven players in league history to amass 17,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, 1,000 steals and 1,000 blocked shots, has a decorated resume that includes a 1979 NBA championship with the Sonics.

Still, his candidacy needed something more considering he played in a bygone era that predated cable TV and social media.

In 2015, ESPN writer Kevin Pelton penned a story: “Why isn’t Jack Sikma in HOF?” that gave Sikma’s supporters the ammunition needed to close their argument.

“If I played any small part of (Sikma’s induction), then that’s cool, but I couldn’t have done anything if the stats weren’t out there and the resume wasn’t out there,” said Pelton, a 37-year-old Seattle native who grew up a Sonics fan and received his start in journalism working for the team’s website. “You can’t just invent that.

“It was just bringing that to light and publicizing it. … Part of it was getting his candidacy back in the consciousness of voters.”

Advertising

Pelton wrote a comprehensive analytics-driven piece comparing Sikma to the NBA’s greats. It was a deep dive for the basketball nerds citing advanced metrics such as win-shares, WARP (wins above replacement player) and VORP (value over replacement player).

One of the biggest knocks against Sikma was he never made an All-NBA team, but Pelton noted the former Sonics star was in his prime (1978-86) during a time when the NBA had just two all-league teams. All-time greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone locked up the two center spots every year during that span, with the exception of Hall of Famer Robert Parrish in 1981-82.

“There are millennials who don’t even know who the Seattle Sonics are,” Sund said. “It’s probably even more admirable that he’s made it now after 28 years than right after he retired because there’s a lot of people who don’t know who he is, and getting him in was a comprehensive effort.

“It’s analytics. It’s grass-roots basketball fans. It’s the old guard and people like Colangelo, Wayne Embry, Rod Thorn and Wally that talked to people and opened their eyes. And it’s Jack. He did put in the work, it just took awhile for people to truly appreciate what he did.”