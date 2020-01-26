NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday. Bryant was 41.

The Seattle sports community paid tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star and 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominee.

“He has been such a big part of this generation’s life in sports and beyond sports,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in an interview with the NFL Network at the Pro Bowl. “He’s been such an iconic figure to us. We’ve cited Kobe so many times because of who he is and because of the extraordinary nature of his make up and all. When it hit our locker room our guys were crushed. We all were. We didn’t know what to do. Where we going to walk out on the field and play a football game? It didn’t feel like the right thing to do at the time. But we thought if we was going to have a say in it, he would want us to go and play.

“But he’s been an irreplaceable figure. And we’ve cited him so may times. It’s a great, crushing loss.”

Oak View Group co-founder Tim Leiweke was CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group, owner of Staples Center, for much of Bryant’s career with the Lakers.

“Kobe was a phenomenal basketball player, and even better person, but he was a proud and loving father most of all,” Leiweke said. “It’s a tough, difficult day. We all lost an icon. Vanessa lost a husband and a daughter. That is devastating. All of our hearts and prayers are with the daughters and Vanessa. God Bless KB!”

Former Sonics great Gary Payton competed against Bryant and was his teammate for one season with the Lakers in 2003. He spoke about the immense sense of loss he felt in an interview on ESPN Sunday.

“It was just so shocking. That was my young fella,” Payton said. “It’s crazy that I can sit here now and am just in shock because that’s my brother. That was my brother.”

When I was with him, that one year in LA, we got really close. I was the one with him all the time. We got to share a lot of stuff when he was going through the stuff he was going through in that time. He opened up to me a lot and talked. We got to be close and find out what his mindset was really about. That’s why he became like a little brother to me. After that, he became real close with my kids. It was just amazing to see what kind of a guy he was.”

Here’s what the Seattle sports world had to say about Bryant.

Whatever it was you did, football, basketball, soccer, acting, whatever. Kobe inspired you to be better… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020

At a loss for words, RIP to a legend. Can’t believe this. #Kobe — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 26, 2020

You were one of the biggest influences on me and so many others. From your hard work, to your swag, your mindset made you BIGGER than basketball. Unbelievable loss. My condolences to you and your beautiful family.#mambamentality #MambaForever — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

Two weeks ago I got to meet and converse about life and basketball with one of my favorite players EVER. I got to watch and meet his daughter GiGi as well. Life is too short. This one hurts BAD. Prayers up to Vanessa and the family. 🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/ZfVcUMwMAS — Jordin Canada ✨ (@jordin_canada) January 26, 2020

Father and daughter. Past and future. Role model and inspiration. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/H1uS9rTcPr — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 26, 2020

Thinking and praying for all the friends and family who lost someone close to them today in the accident. Kobe has been a huge inspiration and someone who I have always deeply admired. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/KMiOTdy5i2 — Mitch Haniger (@M_Hanny17) January 27, 2020

“Tell me why the legends always gotta die quick” RIP to the 🐐 🙏🏽 — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) January 26, 2020

Everyone yelled “Kobe” when shooting a piece of paper for a reason.

Rest Easy to the GOAT 🙏🏽 — Sam Tuivailala (@Stuivailala) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. You were my hero, and my inspiration. I always tried to compete like you, before starts I would sit and watch your highlights just to get into Mamba mode. You meant so much to me, and to everyone. Your energy and spirit will live on forever, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/YouBfZDKiR — Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

in complete shock. when i chose #24 i said i’m gonna be just like kobe for women’s soccer. this is a standstill moment for everyone. i don’t have words. we have lost an incredibly influential human being. pic.twitter.com/WLUmhquQNS — Bethany Balcer (@bethanybalcer) January 26, 2020

Bigger Than A Game Of Basketball. Thank You KOBE For Inspiring Me To Not Make Excuses And Get Shit Done But Most Importantly Thank You For Inspiring Me As A FATHER, You And GIGI Relationship Motivated Me To Rock With My Baby Girl Anywhere And Anyplace!! 🙏🏽💔#Kobe💛 #GIGI💛 pic.twitter.com/5WkJfEA4ch — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) January 27, 2020

My Favorite player to Ever play 🏀.. everything he embodied single handily inspired me to outwork any obstacle that could be conquered through WORK ETHIC..1 thing he said to me I’ll never FORGET . “ will u can’t just like the game , or love the game you have 2 b maniacal about it — Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) January 27, 2020

Rest in paradise Kobe. Prayers to the families of everyone on board. — Spence 💉 (@spencerhawes00) January 26, 2020

Heartbroken and still in disbelief…Rest in Power to Kobe and Gianna. God please cover his wife and other daughters. Praying for strength for them in this tragic time. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. This life of ours is way too short 💔 pic.twitter.com/VoBrWoBxtn — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) January 26, 2020

Damn that hurts… My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident. #RIPKobe — Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) January 26, 2020

My condolences to Kobe's family and everyone involved in this tragedy. Still shocked about this sad news I received this morning

.

.

Mis condolencias a la familia de Kobe y a los involucrados en esta tragedia. https://t.co/xBZZz4JECV — Nicolas Lodeiro (@NicolasLodeiro) January 26, 2020

I remember the first time I played against Kobe Bryant in his Rookie season 1996-97, I knew then he would be special even tho a shot an airball late in that game. He wanted to take the BIG shots and after that year he became a Superstar! Closest I’ve seen to Mike#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/jvGeDfzn3c — Eldridge Recasner (@erecasner) January 26, 2020

Our deepest sympathies go out to all those involved in the tragic events that transpired this morning. Kobe will forever be remembered for his love of the game and his competitive spirit but also for the impact he made off the court. He impacted all of our lives. Rest In Peace 💜 https://t.co/89AZv2u6tO — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) January 27, 2020

this Kobe news really hittin me hard man. wow dawg. make you realize this life really not guaranteed 😞 life is too short man. I’m sick. — David Crisp (@David_Crisp31) January 26, 2020

Don’t leave us like that 💔💔🐐 — Dominic Green (@DGreenGiant) January 27, 2020

My heart goes out to the Bryant family 💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽 man. — Alysha Clark (@Alysha_Clark) January 26, 2020

Mannnn 💔 Life I tell you 👎🏽 https://t.co/rvOtMCYAfY — Kevin Porter Jr (@Kevinporterjr) January 26, 2020

Please tell me this is not real — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 26, 2020

I am truly hurt — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) January 26, 2020

Bruh I’m real life hurt. — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) January 26, 2020

Never Take Life For Granted

R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/dads2XUIDJ — Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) January 26, 2020

Our hearts are heavy to learn about the tragedy involving one of the greatest competitors of all-time, Kobe Bryant. Rest in Peace to all the lives the world lost too early in California today. pic.twitter.com/ohejZTBm0G — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 26, 2020

To this day, whether I’m shooting a basketball or a piece of paper in the trash I still say to myself “KOBE.” He was a legend in every way a man could be. Words can’t describe the emptiness I feel after hearing the news today. RIP. #Mamba #Kobe — Robert “Turbo” Turbin (@RobertJTurbin) January 26, 2020

Doesn’t even seem real or believable.. So sad — Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) January 26, 2020

The Clippers mourn Kobe Bryant, an icon in this city and this sport, who inspired teammates and opponents with his drive and determination. Kobe left an indelible mark on the world. His family, friends, fans and the Laker organization are in our prayers. We will miss him. — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) January 26, 2020