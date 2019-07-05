Before they take the court together at Alaska Airlines Arena, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels will offer a preview of things to come on another court in town.

Washington’s pair of five-star recruits will team up to lead The Sonics team as part of a star-studded roster of players scheduled to participate in Jamal Crawford’s summer Pro-Am, The Crawsover, which begins another year of play Saturday at Seattle Pacific University. Admission is free, and games take place nearly every weekend through the end of August.

Crawford stars on Team Adidas, joined by Kevin Porter Jr. and Matisse Thybulle. The laundry list of notable local players also includes Zach Lavine (PNW Rain); Dominic Green, Marquese Chriss and Nahziah Carter (Washington’s Finest); CJ Elleby, Dejounte Murray, Martell Webster and Spencer Hawes (Cityside Hoops/NFA); David Crisp, Hameir Wright and Isaiah Thomas (The Unit); Nate Robinson (Ball Is Life); and local recruits Paolo Banchero and J.T. Tuimoloau (Rotary 17U).

Crawford’s league has also made a name for itself with the guest stars who come through. Previous seasons have seen Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and more make weekend guest appearances.

Check out the full rosters and schedule below.

This Years Team Rosters at #TheCrawsOver !! Come see your favorite players starting this Saturday at Noon!! FREE for everyone pic.twitter.com/AqaGlEUa7P — TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) July 5, 2019