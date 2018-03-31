Former Sonics great Ray Allen learned Saturday that he and 12 others will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame together in September in Springfield, Mass.

Basketball

Allen, Nash in Hall of Fame class

Others in the class: Steve Nash (who grew up in British Columbia), Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.

Allen, a 10-time All-Star, is the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history and a two-time league champion. Allen played five seasons for the Sonics, averaging 24.6 points.

Horse racing

Audible wins Florida Derby

Audible ran away in the stretch to win the Grade 1 Florida Derby in Hallandale Beach, further cementing himself as a serious contender for the Kentucky Derby.

Audible will take a four-race winning streak into the Triple Crown campaign that starts at Churchill Downs on May 5. He finished the 11/8 miles at Gulfstream Park in 1:49.48, and delivered the fifth Florida Derby win to both jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher. Audible returned $5.20, $4 and $3.

• Thunder Snow stormed past race favorite West Coast to complete a stunning night for local stable Godolphin in the $10 million Dubai World Cup in United Arab Emirates. Beneath Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, Thunder Snow triumphed by more than five lengths.

• McKinzie will miss the Santa Anita Derby in Arcadia, Calif., because of an unspecified leg problem, trainer Bob Baffert confirmed.

NFL

Rawls signs with Jets

Thomas Rawls, who in 2015 appeared on the verge of becoming one of Seattle’s brightest future stars, is now officially a former Seahawk, signing with the New York Jets.

Soccer

Ibrahimovic scores twice

Superstar Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in his first MLS game to cap the host Los Angeles Galaxy’s comeback from three goals down to beat LAFC 4-3.

Ibrahimovic won it in the opening seconds of stoppage time with a header off a cross by Ashley Cole to send a sold-out StubHub Center into hysterics.

College football

Baylor paid Briles $15M

Baylor paid former coach Art Briles more than $15 million after firing him in 2016 in the wake of a sexual-assault scandal that included allegations against former players and rocked his program, according to newly released tax documents.

ELSEWHERE

• Frustrated by the movement of Joseph Parker and the irritating interventions of inexperienced referee Giuseppe Quartarone, Anthony Joshua of Britain required a decision by the judges in Cardiff, Wales, to add the WBO heavyweight belt to his WBA and IBF titles.

• Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, the Miami Open, beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.