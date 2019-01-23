MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guard Mike Conley says Grizzlies owner Robert Pera had told both he and center Marc Gasol that they will be mentioned in potential trade talks before reports that Memphis will be listening to offers for the NBA’s longest-tenured teammates.
Conley said Wednesday after shoot-around that Pera called him Tuesday to alert him to the Grizzlies’ intentions.
Gasol declined to share details of his conversations with the Grizzlies owner, saying he considers those private. Gasol, who can opt out of his contract this summer, says he had not asked to be traded.
Conley and Gasol are the Grizzlies’ remaining cornerstone players having played their entire careers with Memphis. ESPN.com reported late Tuesday afternoon that the Grizzlies were open to trading the veterans.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Edgar Martinez, legendary Mariners DH, overcomes odds to make Baseball Hall of Fame in final attempt WATCH
- UW Huskies 2019 outlook: What will offense look like with Jacob Eason, Salvon Ahmed in backfield?
- Watch: Mariners great Edgar Martinez gets the call from the Baseball Hall of Fame WATCH
- The moment has arrived: Edgar Martinez awaits Hall of Fame call — and it’s looking good
Since starting the season 12-5, Memphis has gone 7-23.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports