Preseason NBA action will return to Climate Pledge Arena this Oct. 10.

On Thursday morning, the arena announced the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers will square off at the home of the Seattle Kraken and Storm. Dubbed the Rain City Showcase, tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The presale begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

Last preseason, the Clippers played the Portland Trail Blazers in October and Climate Pledge Arena was at capacity — 18,440 fans. It was the first game between two NBA teams in Seattle since 2018, and it attracted both attention and speculation. Seattle and Las Vegas are considered two of the top candidates when the league expands. Both cities have hosted recent preseason games.

“Just the buzz, the energy, the excitement, the unifying element in this city,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said when the previous game was announced. “This kind of revitalization if you will. This kind of noise brings our city back.”

Steve Ballmer, the Clippers’ owner since 2014, has notable Seattle ties. The former CEO of Microsoft was part of an ownership group that sought to buy the Sonics and cover half the cost of a $300 million KeyArena expansion. He also was part of an effort to purchase the Sacramento Kings and move them to Seattle shortly before he purchased the Clippers.

Before L.A.’s game against Portland, Ballmer addressed the crowd at midcourt.

“I’m so excited to see Climate Pledge Arena, this fantastic building, light up tonight,” he said. “I’m so excited that we’re playing the Portland Trail Blazers. … I want to know whether you guys agree with me. I’ve watched thousands of basketball games in Seattle (from) CYO, little kids, AAU, pro, college, you name it. So, if this is a basketball city dammit, let’s hear it.”

The Clippers unveiled a revamped roster, including Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. They held on to beat the Trail Blazers, 102-97 on Oct. 3, 2022.

“Hopefully this is an indication of what basketball can be like in Seattle,” former Sonics forward Detlef Schrempf told The Seattle Times. “The Sonics have been gone for a dozen years and we still have a great fan base. People still believe in the NBA even though they haven’t had a chance to root for their team.

“You see that by people showing up and showing the colors. Having these NBA teams play here in a facility that’s top notch puts everyone on notice that if there’s a team that’s available this is the place to be.”