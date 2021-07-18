The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions, losing two. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough, shortly before they were scheduled to fly on Monday, they found out Zach LaVine, a former Bothell High standout who plays for the Chicago Bulls, has entered the health and safety protocols and wouldn’t be accompanying them on the flight to Tokyo.

All that probably isn’t the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits.

“It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.

No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about these Tokyo Olympics that start Friday. The United States — the three-time defending men’s basketball gold medalist — was leaving Las Vegas on Monday for the trip to Japan, where it will commence final preparations for the start of the Tokyo Games.

USA Basketball officials hope LaVine will be able to join the team at some point in the not-too-distant future, but he wasn’t cleared for Monday’s flight.

Advertising

The plan is to have four more practices in Japan before opening Olympic play against France on Sunday. The Americans have 12 names on the roster; only eight will be with the team for the trip to Japan because three — Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker — are still playing in the NBA Finals and LaVine is in the protocols.

“I think all of us are better for the adversity we go through, because you either handle it or you don’t,” Popovich said. “You figure it out. And these guys have had to do that. They’ve kept their heads up. There might be a disappointment here or there, or an event that takes place, but they move on. And that’s what life’s all about. So, this is no different.”

The adversity has come in bunches for the Americans. During their two-week stay in Las Vegas:

— Bradley Beal was forced to leave the team for virus-related reasons and Kevin Love backed out because of an injury.

— Jerami Grant was briefly in the health and safety protocols related to the virus and missed a few days.

— Keldon Johnson was promoted from the Select Team (the players brought to Las Vegas so they could practice against the Olympians) to replace Beal, and JaVale McGee was added to the roster to replace Love. McGee was with the team for Sunday’s exhibition finale against Spain but did not play, meaning his first action with this team will be during actual Olympic competition.

— Oh, and the Americans lost to Nigeria and Australia, had to cancel the rematch against the Australians, and for a brief while had only six of the 12 Olympic team members available in camp.

Middleton, Holiday and Booker will play Tuesday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If Milwaukee wins that game — the Bucks, with Middleton and Holiday, lead Booker and the Phoenix Suns 3-2 in that series — they would win the NBA title. That would also mean the trio could be in Japan by the weekend, giving time to join the Americans for at least one practice in advance of the game against France.