Bob Rule, one of the original Sonics whose promising NBA career was cut by short by a devastating Achilles injury, died last week.

Rule, who lived in Minnesee, Calif., passed away in his sleep at his sister’s Sherry Randle’s home in nearby Riverside. He was 75 years old.

Before the Seahawks and Mariners, Rule became one of Seattle’s first professional superstar athletes when he was taken in the second round of the 1967 NBA draft by the expansion Sonics.

In his first year, the 6-foot-9 forward/center averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for a Sonics team that finished 23-59.

“I admired people like Wilt (Chamberlain) and Bill Russell and Nate Thurmond and those guys, but I was not afraid of them,” Rule said in a 2011 interview with the Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif. “My initial experience in the NBA was to have Nate Thurmond block six of my first seven shots in the first half.

“I go to the locker room and the coach (Al Bianchi) says, ‘Keep putting ’em up. He can’t block ’em all.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, well if I hadn’t made that layup it would have been all of ’em.’ ”

The expansion Sonics didn’t get many wins during Rule’s rookie season, but he gave Seattle fans amazing performances, including a 47-point spectacle on Nov. 21, 1967 against Los Angeles Lakers great Elgin Baylor during a 137-132 win.

The 47-point outburst is still a rookie team record and his scoring average was a franchise rookie that stood for 40 years until it was eclipsed by Kevin Durant in 2007-08.

Paired with future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens, Rule rose to stardom over the next two seasons and might have become the greatest player in franchise history if he hadn’t gotten injured.

“He had a chance to become an outstanding player,” Wilkens said. “Great touch around the basket (and) hook shot. He could run the floor and get up and down the court for his size. Tremendous potential.

“He could also go outside. He could move. He wouldn’t stay on one spot. That made a difference. Back then, centers didn’t like to guard centers away from the basket.”

In just his second year, Rule averaged 24.0 points and 11.5 rebounds during the 1968-69 season and established himself as one of the most prolific low-post players in the NBA at a time when big men ruled the league.

On Nov. 8, 1968, Rule exploded for 37 points on 14-for-28 shooting to topple Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics 114-112.

“Bob could score, no question about that,” Wilkens said. “We tried to help bob because he was such a good offensive player. We set little screens to free him. He had tremendous hands, he could grip the ball like a grapefruit.”

During the 1969-70 season, Rule gained national prominence while averaging 24.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. He garnered a spot in the 1970 NBA All-Star Game and became the third Sonics All-Star following Walt Hazzard (1968) and Wilkens (1969).

Four games into the 1970-71 season, Rule’s season ended after tearing his Achilles’ tendon and was never the same again. He averagd 29.8 points that season.

“It was tough,” Wilkens said. “He certainly wanted to recover, he knew he had a good future. I never saw him healthy again.”

Rule averaged just 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 games for the Sonics in 1971-72 before the team traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in 60 games that season for the Sixers.

Rule spent one more season with Philadelphia before playing two years (1972-74) in Cleveland where he averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Following a one-game stint in Milwaukee during the 1974-75 season, Rule retired at age 30.

Rule, who was born June, 29, 1944 in Riverside, Calif., played basketball at Riverside Poly High School. He starred for two seasons Riverside Community College under Jerry Tarkanian before transferring to Colorado State.

Rule is survived by two sons Randall and Russell Rule; and siblings Gary Randle, Sherry Randle and Mildred Marcus.