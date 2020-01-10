TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Robbi Ryan scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night.

Arizona State (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) struggled shooting most of the night before going on a 16-2 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a 58-56 lead.

Ryan hit six 3-pointers in the second half after starting 0 for 2 and Ruden scored twice inside in the final 1:13.

Ruden also grabbed a late offensive rebound and Reili Richardson hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds. Arizona State’s students stormed the court after the Sun Devils beat their highest-ranked opponent since knocking off No. 2 Stanford in the 2002 Pac-10 tournament title game.

The Ducks (12-2, 2-1) dominated through three quarters before falling apart in the fourth, spoiling their chance to move to No. 1 next week following top-ranked Connecticut’s loss to Baylor on Wednesday night.

Sabrina Ionescu kept Oregon in it by scoring eight of her 24 points after Arizona State made its run, and Ruthy Hebard added 13 points. The Ducks had 17 turnovers, leading to 17 points for Arizona State, and had no answer when the Sun Devils made their push.

NO. 8 UCLA 84, UTAH 54

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points, Charisma Osborne had 17 and UCLA routed Utah to improve to 15-0, extending the best start in school history.

Charisma Osborne added 17 points to help the Bruins go to 4-0 in the Pac-12. UCLA shot 81% in the fourth quarter to turn it into a blowout.

Julie Brosseau had 10 points for the Utes (7-8 , 0-4). They have lost four in a row.

NO. 15 DEPAUL 85, SETON HALL 68

CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held had 21 points and six steals and Kelly Campbell added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for DePaul.

Sonya Morris had 18 points for the Blue Demons (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Chante Stonewall scored 16 points and Deja Church had 13.

DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held’s layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

Barbara Johnson led Seton Hall (10-6, 3-2) with 17 points.

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 69, DRAKE 67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Manning hit a 3-pointer as time ran out to lift Missouri State past Drake.

Trailing 65-58 with 2 1/2 minutes to go, the Lady Bears (13-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) finished on a 11-2 run, the first eight points coming on free throws.

Manning finished with 16 points, making 4 of 8 from the arc.

Sara Rhine had 23 points for Drake (9-5, 1-1).

___

