DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Detroit on Thursday night with a right quad contusion.

Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He’s missed two games previously this season.

The loss Wednesday was the Lakers’ first road defeat of the season. Los Angeles is 3-1 so far on its current seven-game trip.

Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

