NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA said Monday that this summer’s free agency period will begin Aug. 2.

That timeframe, shortly after the end of the NBA Finals and then the NBA draft, is consistent with what would occur in a normal year. The last possible date for the NBA Finals is July 22, and the draft will take place on July 29.

Teams may begin negotiating with players at 6 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 2, and signings can be executed starting Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. Eastern.

The NBA is hoping that the 2021-22 season will begin in October, as per usual, with plans of returning to the full 82-game schedule. This season’s 72-game slate began Dec. 22, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the lateness of the 2020 NBA Finals, which stretched into October.

