ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a game.
NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the action Thursday, a day after the Magic forward/guard tossed the ball into the crowd at Amway Center following a 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.
It was Orlando’s fourth consecutive defeat.
