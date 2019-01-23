NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA 2K League will host its first international qualifying event to find players in the Asia-Pacific region.
The NBA 2K League APAC Invitational will be held Feb. 2-3 in Hong Kong. The competitive video game event will feature players from Australia, China, New Zealand and the Philippines.
The league said Wednesday that 20 players will take part in competitions and meetings with league and team representatives. Several players will become eligible for the 2019 draft.
The NBA’s esports league completed its first season last year, and Managing Director Brendan Donohue said the league hoped to eventually have overseas teams.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Edgar Martinez, legendary Mariners DH, overcomes odds to make Baseball Hall of Fame in final attempt WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Inside the room: Edgar Martinez brings his trademark cool to Hall of Fame moment | Larry Stone WATCH
- UW Huskies 2019 outlook: What will offense look like with Jacob Eason, Salvon Ahmed in backfield?
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports