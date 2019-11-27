No. 24 Navy (8-2, 6-1 AAC) at Houston (4-7, 2-5), Saturday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: Navy by 8.

Series record: Houston leads 4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Midshipmen can earn a least a share of the American Athletic Conference West Division title with a win over Houston or a loss by Memphis on Friday against Cincinnati. A win by Navy combined with a loss by Memphis will put Navy in the conference championship game against Cincinnati on Dec. 7.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston’s defense against Navy QB Malcolm Perry. The Cougars rank 116th in the nation by allowing 459.6 yards a game and Perry leads Navy’s triple option, which is 24th in the country with 455.4 yards a game. Perry had a career-high 38 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 162 yards and another score last week to lead the Midshipmen to a win over SMU. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in seven straight games, and a 100-yard rushing game on Saturday would tie a school record.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Navy: LB Diego Fagot. The sophomore had 10 tackles including one for a loss against SMU. He leads the team with 79 tackles and ranks second on the team with 8 1/2 tackles for losses.

Houston: QB Clayton Tune. He’s thrown for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns since taking over for D’Eriq King, who redshirted after starting Houston’s first four games. Tune has added 183 yards rushing and two TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Navy’s only win over Houston came in 2016 when the team beat the No. 6 Cougars 46-40. … The Midshipmen have 63 tackles for losses and 24 sacks. The 24 sacks are the team’s most since 2006 when it had 29. … Navy’s run defense ranks 15th in the nation by allowing 107.3 yards a game. … Houston has blocked six kicks this year, which ranks first in the nation. Five of those blocks have come on punts, which also leads the country. … Saturday will be the sixth time this season Houston has faced an opponent in the Top 25. … Houston S Grant Stuard leads the team with 87 tackles and has nine tackles for loss, one sack and has broken up three passes.

