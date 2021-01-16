ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had a career-high 34 points to out-duel Stacy Beckton Jr. and carry Navy to an 87-86 overtime win over American on Saturday, t he first game for the Eagles this season while the Midshipmen have won seven straight.

Beckton Jr. scored 30 points, also a career high, for American, which was opening the season.

Of the teams that elected to play this year, Patriot League members American and Loyola (Maryland) are the last to see action. Loyola tipped off at Lafayette six hours after the Eagles started.

Despite his big game and going 10 of 14 from the foul line, Davis kept the game interesting. Davis made two free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation to pull the Midshipmen within 73-72 and then two seconds later the Eagles missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

Davis was fouled going to the basket with a second to play and he made the tying free throw but missed the game-winner.

After making six straight free throws in overtime, four in the last 30 seconds, and Johnny O’Neil hit a long 3-pointer for American at 3.5 seconds, Davis missed a pair on purpose with 2.7 seconds left. American, without a timeout, couldn’t get off a final shot.

John Carter Jr. had 14 points, six in overtime and six rebounds for Navy (8-1, 5-0 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver added 10 points. Navy was 29 of 40 from the foul line and shot 40% from the field.

Jamir Harris had 20 points for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil added 14 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Josh Alexander had seven rebounds. Beckton was 10-of-13 shooting, 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Harris and O’Neil were both 4 of 8 behind the arc as American was 14 of 28 from distance.

