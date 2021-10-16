FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns, Kevin Daniels rushed for 229 yards and Northern Arizona celebrated homecoming with a 59-35 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

In a game with 1,263 yards total offense, the individual numbers kept piling up.

For the Lumberjacks (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky), Martinez completed 23 of 29 passes and had a passer rating of 257. He also rushed for two touchdowns. Coleman Owen caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Hendrix Johnson caught five passes for 174 yards and also had two touchdowns. Daniels had an 86-yard TD run, Owen a 75-yard TD reception, and Johnson a 73-yard TD reception.

For Southern Utah (1-6, 0-4), Justin Miller threw for 321 yards and a touchdown; Karris Davis had six carries for 110 yards, including a 65-yard non-scoring run; Isaiah Williams had 15 carries for 101 yards; and Ethan Bolingbroke caught 14 passes for 145 yards.

NAU had 721 yards of offense and Southern Utah 542.

Northern Arizona scored the first 24 points but the Thunderbirds chipped into the lead and it was eventually 45-35 early in the fourth quarter. But NAU pulled away again with Daniels’ 86-yard touchdown run and Martinez’ 23-yard TD pass to Johnson.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25