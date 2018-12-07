WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin put on his No. 46 Washington Nationals jersey as rotation-mates Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg looked on from the front row at the news conference to introduce the lefty starter with the $140 million, six-year contract.
The Nationals announced the addition of free-agent Corbin on Friday, the latest in a flurry of offseason moves by general manager Mike Rizzo.
One of the team’s other recent acquisitions, catcher Yan Gomes, and long-time first baseman Ryan Zimmerman were also at Nationals Park for the announcement.
Rizzo said the deal with Corbin, 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA for Arizona in 2018, is “independent” of what might happen with right fielder Bryce Harper, who has played his entire career for the Nationals and is a free agent.
___
