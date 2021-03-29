Nationwide has become a sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League, the latest in a string of league partnerships that have been growing since the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

The multiyear deal with Nationwide will help expand the league’s community initiatives, including an annual service and grant program. As part of the deal, Nationwide and the league will recognize an NWSL team with a postseason award for community service.

The league, in its ninth season, currently counts Nike and Budweiser as national sponsors. Secret Deodorant will sponsor the upcoming preseason Challenge Cup tournament. CBS and Twitch are the league’s broadcast partners.

The Challenge Cup opens April 9 with a rematch of the tournament’s final last summer between the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash.

The league’s regular season opens May 15. The NWSL this season is welcoming Racing Louisville, bringing the league to 10 teams, with two more expansion clubs set to join in 2022. The Utah Royals were disbanded following the 2020 season with a new team in Kansas City taking its place.

Nationwide is an insurance and financial services company based in Columbus, Ohio.

