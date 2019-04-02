WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has left a game against Philadelphia after being hit in the index finger with a pitch.

Batting in the first inning, Turner squared to bunt against Phillies pitcher Zach Elfin. The fastball hit a finger on his right hand, which was wrapped around the bat.

Turner was examined briefly on the field by the Nationals trainer before walking off the field.

Turner was batting .385 and coming off a game against the Mets in which he hit two home runs, including a game-ending solo shot.

